Garda warning that dangerous tyres could result in €2,500 fine, 5 penalty points or jail term

Gardaí have advised motorists to ensure their tyres are in good condition for the winter period ahead.

A Garda spokesperson said: "With the onset of winter weather, please don’t take any chances with poor quality or bald tyres on your vehicle.

"Get them checked and if they look worn, change them.

"Make sure your tyres have plenty of thread and are above the legal limit of 1.6mm or 1mm for motorcycles.

"Check around the whole circumference of the tyre.

"The more thread you have, the greater grip the vehicle has on the road and the safer you will be.

"If you drive with damaged or worn tyres, you are putting your own life and the life of others at risk.

"You also risk prosecution.

If you are convicted of the offence of driving with dangerous tyres, you could be fined up to €2,500, or receive a 3-month prison sentence, or both.

"You will also have five penalty points on your licence on conviction.

"Remember, road safety starts with you."