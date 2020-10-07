'Respect or frontline drivers' - Bus Éireann appeals to public during Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions

Those at Bus Éireann has appealed to the public to respect its workers who are on the frontline of Covid-19.

The appeal has been made as a result of the new Level 3 restrictions which are put in place to stop the spread of the virus.

Under Level 3 restrictions, Bus Éireann and Expressway public services will operate at a capacity of 50%, as in Level 2.

However, all travel should be limited within your county, unless the travel is essential – that is for work, education and other essential purposes. Those at Bus Éireann ask passengers to only travel if it is absolutely necessary and urges people to observe capacity signage onboard vehicles. People are asked to continue the mandatory wearing of face coverings on all services.

“Bus Éireann would like to thank our customers for their high compliance rate with all Covid-19 restrictions on board our services to date,” said Allen Parker, chief customer officer with Bus Éireann.

“We are aware that increased restrictions can be frustrating for our passengers and we would like to take this opportunity to ask for their continued understanding and respect for all our frontline employees, including our drivers and supervisors.

"These are frontline workers who have continued to work throughout this crisis - 'Keeping Ireland Connected'. We will continue to work tirelessly to deliver essential public transport services to those who need to travel and look forward to the continued support of all our customers," Mr Parker added.

Those at Bus Éireann says it fully adheres to all public health guidelines and is committed to ensuring the continued safety and well-being of its employees and customers.

The company says it has implemented many precautionary measures including the mandatory wearing of face coverings, vehicle deep cleaning, touchpoint cleaning throughout the day, and protective screens and personal protective equipment for drivers.

Bus Éireann says it encourages customers to use Leap Cards, Automatic Ticket Machines and online ticket purchase to minimise the use of cash.