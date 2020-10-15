Bus Éireann and Expressway services in Donegal will run at 25% capacity under Level 4 restrictions

Bus Éireann and Expressway Services will operate at a capacity of 25% under the Level 4 restrictions. Under Level 4 restrictions the Government are advicing to avoid public transport.

Those at Bus Éireann are advising customers of updated guidelines under Level 4 of Ireland’s Plan for Living with Covid-19 which will come into effect from midnight tonight.

All travel should be limited within your county, unless the travel is essential - that is for work, education and other essential purposes.

Capacity is now limited to 1 in 4 seats and passengers are advised that these seats should be reserved for essential workers, to observe capacity signage on board vehicles and continue the mandatory wearing of face coverings on all services.

The routes affected include:

30/X30 Dublin to Donegal

64 Galway-Sligo-Letterkenny-Derry

32 Dublin-Letterkenny

480 Sligo–Ballyshannon–Donegal- Derry

483 Sligo-Ballintrillick-Kinlough- Ballyshannon

487 Letterkenny-Raphoe-Strabane

489 Letterkenny-Carrigans-St Johnson-Strabane

490 Donegal-Killybegs- Glencolumbkille

491 Letterkenny-Ballybofey

492 Donegal-Glenties-Dungloe

494 Ballybofey-Strabane

495 Ballyshannon-Kinlough- Manorhamilton

Bus Éireann regional manager, Brian Connolly said: "Customers will see the capacity limit of each vehicle clearly marked on the door. We are working hard to try to provide transport for essential journeys and frontline workers, as we have done throughout the pandemic and will not be changing schedules or timetables at this time.

“Bus Éireann would like to thank our customers in Donegal for their high compliance rate with all Covid-19 restrictions on board our services, to date. We are aware that increased restrictions can be frustrating for our passengers and we would like to take this opportunity to ask for their continued understanding and respect for all our frontline employees, including our drivers and supervisors. These are frontline workers who have continued to work throughout this crisis – Keeping Ireland Connected. We will continue to work tirelessly to deliver essential public transport services to those who need to travel and look forward to the continued support of all our customers."

Those at Bus Éireann fully adhere to all public health guidelines and are committed to ensuring the continued safety and well-being of its employees and customers observing many precautionary measures including; the mandatory wearing of face coverings, vehicle deep cleaning, touchpoint cleaning throughout the day and protective screens and personal protective equipment for drivers. Bus Éireann encourages customers to use Leap Cards, Automatic Ticket Machines and online ticket purchase to minimise the use of cash. Tickets can be purchased at www.buseireann.ie