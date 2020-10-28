REVEALED: Almost half of Irish motorists intend on using car financing to purchase their next car

Almost half of Irish motorists intend on using car finance to purchase their next car, a new survey has revealed.

Just under 50% of the 2,000 respondents from across Ireland intend on using finance when purchasing their next car. The survey also revealed that many do not feel confident when it comes to understanding car finance.

This is especially true for younger drivers, with 42% of drivers between the ages of 18-24 admitting they don’t have a good understanding of the finance options when purchasing a car.

Research carried out by Carzone found that the perceived barriers to using car finance include, not owning the car outright, 39%, being uncertain about the deposit and lump sum required at the end of a PCP agreement, 30%, and reservations about committing monthly payments,25%.

A credit union loan is the first port of call for 61% of respondents when looking at financing a car, with a third preferring a personal bank loan. Other preferences by car buyers were hire purchase via dealership, 27% and PCP, 24%.

When it comes to finance considerations when buying their next car, almost half of the respondent’s main concern was the total cost of the vehicle, 49%, followed by monthly cost, 30%, APR or interest rate, 11%, loan duration term, 6% and total deposit, 6%.

While the majority of motorists in Ireland prefer to arrange car finance through a dealership, 43%, an online form was also considered as an option at 40%.

“This research investigates the concerns of Irish motorists when it comes to using car finance to purchase their next car. It is clear, especially in younger drivers, that a lot of potential car buyers don’t fully understand how car finance works and what the best options might be for them as individuals,” commented Karl Connolly, Audience Manager Carzone.

“The data tells us that a greater effort must be made to ensure that Irish drivers have a better knowledge of what options are available to them and how to avail of these services, in order to better serve those looking to buy, sell and trade.”