Latest figures reveal that over one thousand people are awaiting driving tests in Donegal

The latest figures released from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) reveal that over one thousand people are waiting their driving test in Donegal.

Figures released on November 4 show that 696 were awaiting and appointment in Letterkenny, 362 in Donegal town and 246 in Buncrana.

The figures also show that 82 are scheduled to take their test in Buncrana, 152 are scheduled to take their test in Buncrana and 288 are scheduled for the test in Letterkenny.

Level 5

The request comes as it was revealed there are more than 65,000 people awaiting tests, a backlog of 25-30 weeks.

Under Level 5 of the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions, candidates can attend driving tests “provided they are an essential worker involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets.”

“We would ask that if a candidate is not someone involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets, that they please cancel their appointment using the web form provided on the RSA website,” a spokesperson for the RSA said.

This cancelled slot can then be given to someone who does fall under this category.

They confirmed a capacity plan to restore waiting times to ten weeks by “the end of 2021″ has been prepared and issued to the department. They are also rehiring testers and adding test slots on Saturdays to help reduce wait-times.