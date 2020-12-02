New car sales in Donegal drop by 10%

The number of new cars sold in Donegal has dropped by 10% in the last year.

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show new car registrations this year in the county to date are down 10.13% compared to the same time last year.

There were 2,094 sales in the county between January and the end of November this year, compared to 2,300 last year.

The fall in Donegal is smaller than the fall nationally, however. Registrations in Ireland this year to date are down 25.0% on the same period last year, dropping from 116,885 to 87,728.

Brian Cooke, SIMI director general said: “While the registration numbers year to date highlight the extremely difficult trading conditions, down 25% on last year and 40% since 2016, today Ireland moves out of Level 5 restrictions which sees motor retailers reopen their vehicle sales functions. SIMI members operate with large well-ventilated showrooms and this along with the ability to display vehicles in an outdoor setting allow for business to be done in a very low risk environment for the transmission of Covid-19, making them safe for both customers and staff. With the key new year selling period only weeks away, this reopening comes at an opportune time.

“The use of digital platforms during the lockdown has provided an important shop window for customers looking to buy a new or used car and with vehicle manufacturers and retailers offering generous incentives to buy a new 211 car, the industry is hopeful that activity will be brisk in the coming weeks and months ahead.”