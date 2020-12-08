Letterkenny gardaí investigate tyre slashing incident in Silverwood, Ballybofey

Tyres have been slashed on a car in the Ballybofey area, gardaí have reported.

The incident happened at between 10.30pm on Wednesday, December 2 and 2.30pm on Thursday, December 3, in the Silverwood area.

A resident in that area had parked their car outside their home and discovered later that the tyres on the car had been slashed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who resides in that area and who may have observed anything that may assist with our investigation to contact them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.