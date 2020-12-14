Donegal driver proved positive for canabis and cocaine following roadside test

Driver was brought before the court

Michelle NicPhaidin

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

News@donegaldemocrat.com

Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit were operating a checkpoint this morning, Monday, when a car that was turning away caught their attention. 

A roadside drugs test was conducted and the driver of the vehicle tested positive for both the presence of cannabis and cocaine.

A warrant was also in force for the driver who was arrested and brought to court.