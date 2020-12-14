Donegal driver proved positive for canabis and cocaine following roadside test
Driver was brought before the court
Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit were operating a checkpoint this morning, Monday, when a car that was turning away caught their attention.
A roadside drugs test was conducted and the driver of the vehicle tested positive for both the presence of cannabis and cocaine.
A warrant was also in force for the driver who was arrested and brought to court.