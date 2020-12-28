Donegal gardaí urge road users to remember the basics of road safety

Donegal gardai are asking the public to remember the basics of road safety. They have reiterated their message of not to drive with alcohol, drugs or a combination of both in your system.

@GardaTraffic Wintry road conditions reported in many counties, please reduce speed and drive to the conditions. Snowing in Cavan. Reduce speed and allow extra braking distance. pic.twitter.com/6Bdf20HWAA — Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 27, 2020

Two weeks ago, gardaí in Donegal arrested four people for drink-related offences and six arrests were carried out in relation to drug driving offences.

Gardaí say that while these figures are not sky high, they are still much too high.

This is a dangerous week on our roads - 18 lives have been lost on roads between St. Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day in the last five years. #LetsSaveLivesTogether pic.twitter.com/wXWsWofQfi December 27, 2020

Speed is a major contributor to road traffic collisions, gardaí are advising the public to drive

within the speed limit. People are asked to wear their seatbelt and ensure that others travelling with you are also wearing their seatbelts.

Drink driving destroy lives. Never ever drink and drive. #LetsSaveLivesTogether pic.twitter.com/MmgUEhEkgG — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) December 27, 2020

Gardaí are, once again, urging people not to use or hold their mobile phone while driving.

Those who enjoy running, walking or cycling are asked to wear high-visibility gear to ensure you are always visible to motorists. Gardaí are committed to working to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on the roads. They would like to thank those who have taken the message on board and are continuing to make a difference on our roads and in our lives.