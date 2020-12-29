Luxury car sales rise in Donegal

As Donegal car dealers prepare for the peak month of January for new car sales, latest figures show that there was a big increase in demand for luxury brands in the county this year.

Sales of new BMW cars registered in Donegal for the first 11 months more than doubled from seven to 15, Audi was up from 34 to 43 and the number of new Mercedes rose from 29 to 33 during the 11 month period.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions, a number of other premium brands also saw new sales in Donegal up this year, including Volvo, Land Rover and Lexus.

New car sales in Donegal were down just over 10% for the period January - November. Figures out next week will reveal the final totals for 2020.

Meanwhile, with fierce competition, low interest rates and tempting offers, car dealers are expecting a big surge in sales next month.