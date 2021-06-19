Driver arrested for drugs offence at "non official car enthusiast event" this Donegal rally weekend

A driver has been arrested for drug driving at a 'non official car enthusiast event outside Letterkenny.'

Letterkenny District Drugs Unit were assisted by Buncrana Roads Policing Unit at the event on Friday evening.

A garda spokesperson said: "This weekend is traditionally the weekend of the Donegal International Rally.

"We are aware that even though the Rally has been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small number of events have been arranged. There is a high visibility policing operation in place this weekend within the Letterkenny District.

"There are additional high visibility patrols, speed checks and checkpoints. There is as always, a zero tolerance policy in relation to dangerous driving, drink/drug driving, speeding and any bad driving behaviour in general.

"We continue to encourage everyone to adhere to all of the public health guidelines and not to gather in groups and to avoid crowded areas."