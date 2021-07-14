Question of delays on driving tests and driving theory tests raised at Dáil level

Deputy Joe McHugh raised the issue surrounding the current delays in the Driver Theory Tests, in the Dáil last night, Tuesday.

He outlined the impact these delays are having on people and discussed what measures and plans are being put in place to tackle the delay and associated knock-on affect delaying driving tests.

He said: "I addressed the challenges being faced by our younger people who have a disability, who have waited since last year for a theory test, who will have to wait for a long period for a driving test appointment and then following this, will have to apply for a Primary Medical Cert, going through further assessment and delay."

Deputy McHugh said that the department has committed to carrying out extra driver theory tests per month, and will allocate additional staff in centres to help alleviate the current backlogs.

"I have asked that young adults with a disability be prioritised, considering they face a longer process, and believe this can be done by a policy intervention highlighting the needs for this cohort of mostly younger people," he said.