Have you captured footage of a stolen van being driven from Kilmacrennan to Letterkenny?
Garda appeal for information on stolen van
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the theft of a silver Citroen dispatch van with the registration number 09 DL 11984 from a carpark on the Kilmacrennan Road in Letterkenny on Sunday, July 18 at approximately 2.20am.
The van was driven in the direction of the hospital roundabout after exiting the carpark.
CCTV is being examined and gardaí are appealing for anybody who was on the Kilmacrennan Road or in the general area of Letterkenny town between 2.20am and 2.45am and who have a dash cam to check their footage in case they may have captured the stolen van and driver on it.
Letterkenny Gardaí may be reached on 074 91 67100.