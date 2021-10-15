Busy Donegal road will be shut tomorrow for essential repairs

Donegal County Council has confirmed that due to the essential road works, the R261 road between Ardara and Narin/Portnoo will be blocked from 7am – 4pm tomorrow, Saturday, October 16.
The exact location of the road closure will be at the funeral home between Beagh Bridge and Kilclooney Bridge.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during these times on Saturday.
Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience which this may cause.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.