Gardai warn motorists of a change in the rules of the road since the start of November

Gardai have issued a warning to road users that one of the rules of the road has changed since the start of the month.
Dipped headlights are now required to be used before 5pm, where previously it was 6pm.
A garda spokesperson told the Irish Daily Mirror: "We're all more conscious of saving electricity but this does not include the proper and appropriate use of lights at night.
A number of drivers were fined over the weekend after being checked by gardai, RSA officers and Customs at a special checkpoint.
