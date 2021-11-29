Two motorists caught speeding in south Donegal

Members of the Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit are appealing to people to slow down and save lives after having detected two drivers speeding in the south of the county last weekend.
Members of the unit issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice to a driver who was detected travelling at 124kph in a 100kph speed zone on the N15. Another driver was issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice after being detected travelling at 80kph in a 50kph speed zone in the Pettigo area. Both drivers are expected to receive a fine of €80 and 3 penalty points.
