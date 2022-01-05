Donegal gardaí urge people to slow down on busy stretch of road

Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit issued a number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices for speeding at Bonagee, Letterkenny earlier today, Wednesday.
Gardaí are urging all motorists to remember that the speed limit in this area is 50kph. There are ongoing roadworks in the area.
Gardaí appeal to motorists to slow down in order to protect yourself, to protect other motorists/passengers and to protect those who are currently working on the road.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.