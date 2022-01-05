Search

05 Jan 2022

Donegal gardaí urge people to slow down on busy stretch of road

Donegal gardaí urge people to slow down on busy stretch of road

Michelle NicPháidín

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit issued a number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices for speeding at Bonagee, Letterkenny earlier today, Wednesday.

Gardaí are urging all motorists to remember that the speed limit in this area is 50kph. There are ongoing roadworks in the area.

Gardaí appeal to motorists to slow down in order to protect yourself, to protect other motorists/passengers and to protect those who are currently working on the road. 

