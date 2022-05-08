Watch: See the highlights as Donegal overcome Cavan in Ulster semi-final

Second-half goals by Conor O’Donnell and Patrick McBrearty returned Donegal to the Ulster final.
O’Donnell and McBrearty hit the net in the final ten minutes as Donegal overcame the Breffni 2-16 to 0-16 in Clones.
Cavan led 0-8 to 0-5 at one stage in the first half.
Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Cavan v Donegal in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/CUzgFx8dL8— The GAA (@officialgaa) May 8, 2022
They teams were level 0-9 apiece at half-time and it was still all square, 0-14 all, before O’Donnell superbly finished from close range.
McBrearty blasted home when Niall O’Donnell’s ball dropped short.
Irene McIntyre pictured beside a portrait of her husband Gay during a reception in the Guildhall. Included from left are Paul, Justine, Zoe, Gina and Karla
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.