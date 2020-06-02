WATCH: Donegal artist and nature lover delights passers-by with her wildlife garden mural

Walking on the back roads of Donegal you never know what you will encounter, from deer, hares and foxes to a stunning pheasant or a singing blackbird.

One woman has combined her loves of art, nature and gardening to celebrate native wildlife and bring a smile to the faces of people out walking during lockdown. Nuala Toland who lives near Leghowney outside Donegal Town has created a beautiful wildlife mural on her garden wall. It depicts many of the animals that can be seen in the locality.

Ms Toland’s art will be familiar to people through her Donegal Hand Painted Murals business as well as set painting for many local drama productions and her wonderful Christmas post scenes at the old Post Office in Donegal Town over the years.

More of her work can be seen on the Facebook page Donegal Hand Painted Murals by Nuala Toland