WATCH: Donegal fisherman's video recorded at sea during Storm Aiden is not for the faint-hearted

Contact
Fishing during Storm Aiden
Fishing the wild Atlantic waters around Rockall is no mean feat in any conditions.
But being out in Storm Aiden made the experience a whole lot more challenging.
This video captured and shared by Shaun McClenaghan gives us a taste of what our brave fishermen go through so that we can enjoy fish and chips or our favourite sea food.
McClenaghan tweeted: "Tight 24 hours fishing the Rock #StormAiden #Rockall"
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.