NATIONAL: Warning about somebody impersonating an official from Tulsa Child and Family Agency

The child and family agency, Tusla, is advising the public to exercise the most extreme caution if they receive emails or phone contact from people representing to be from the Agency and if in any doubt to check the sources.

The agency said: "Email activity from Tusla will only come from an official Tusla email address.

Elaborate scams can of course appear genuine and if you have any doubt check the phone number of the office that the email is coming from and call to establish the bona fides of the communication.

"Tusla contact numbers are available on our website www.tusla.ie. If you receive an email from a Gmail or any other type of address than tusla.ie please note this is not genuine.

"If you receive an email from a tusla.ie address and you are in any way suspicious then please take additional precautions to check the source."

Tusla CEO Bernard Gloster said: “We are currently investigating an incident of impersonation and advise the public that our staff will always carry official I.D., they will always be able to identify a legitimate office number that you can check, and their email address is an official tusla.ie account.”





