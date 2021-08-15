Over 1,700 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Donegal still has the highest 14-day incidence in the State
The Department of Health has reported 1,758 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland this Sunday afternoon.
As of 8 o'clock this morning, 248 patients are in hospital with the virus.
Forty eight of those are in intensive care units, an increase of five over yesterday's figure.
As of the latest HSE figures, Donegal still has the highest 14-day incidence in the State at 900.8 cases per 100,000 of the population - over double the national average of 440.3.
