Donegal ETB Chief Executive congratulates Leaving Cert students on their results

The Chief Executive of Donegal ETB has congratulated students who are receiving their Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and LCVP results, after what has been another unprecedented year.

Donegal ETB manages 15 out of the 27 post-primary schools in Co Donegal and is a trustee partner for the eight Community and Comprehensive schools in the county.

The closure of schools and Further Education and Training (FET) centres from January to April due to restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19 resulted in the Department of Education offering all students two options this year: accredited grades and examinations.

Emergency Remote Teaching was implemented with great success during this time and although not ideal, school and centre management and staff displayed commitment and dedication to their students which has resulted in another historic milestone as the Leaving Cert Class of 2021 is the first cohort to have had a choice of assessment method in the history of the state.

Speaking earlier today Donegal ETB Chief Executive Anne McHugh, said: “On behalf of Donegal ETB, I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to over 800 Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and LCVP students in our fifteen post-primary schools, the hundreds in the county's Community and Comprehensive schools and the eleven adult Leaving Certificate students from our Letterkenny Further Education and Training Centre who today receive their results.

"I would like to thank students, parents and adults for choosing a Donegal ETB school or FET centre for their education. We pride ourselves on striving to provide the highest possible standards of teaching and learning to our students to enable them to achieve their potential.

"It takes a tremendous effort from all the students including their parents, families and teachers who have supported them and helped them through the whole experience. I wish the best of luck to everyone applying to further their studies or planning to go directly into employment.

“The new academic year will certainly have a different look and feel compared to previous years but it is hoped that many more students will be able to attend on site at FET and Higher Education centres this year. Despite the ongoing effects of Covid-19, it is important that students continue to pursue their goals and engage with their chosen field of study to the maximum extent possible.

"It is also important to note that if students feel that, given the circumstances, they would like to look again at their choices, they should seek advice from the wide range of sources that are available to them. This includes family, friends, guidance counsellors and their own research.

"The future is uncertain and as with all difficult times we should look for any and all positives to be gained. Our young people have learned about adapting quickly to new ways of working and they have learned to be creative and most of all resilient. This will stand them in good stead as they move to the next stage of their lives.”

Ms McHugh reminded students that in terms of progression: "As the largest Further Education and Training (FET) provider in the county, Donegal ETB offers a wide range of courses to meet progression needs. There are also many opportunities to earn and learn through our FET Service – students do not have to go away to other parts of the country to achieve their dreams. These include apprenticeships, Post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses, traineeships and a wide range of other full-time training courses available through our FET Service.

“For those students who feel that they did not achieve the results they wanted, there are a number of options. First talk to the Guidance Counsellor in your school or centre - they will be able to outline your options of which there are more and more each year.

“Donegal ETB also provides learning opportunities through our Youthreach programme in our six centres across the county for young people aged 16-20 years for whom the Leaving Cert has not worked out.

“There are many different ways to achieve your goals and being creative in mapping your path is an excellent learning experience in itself.”

Information on further education and training (FET) courses provided by Donegal ETB can be found on their website course finder www.donegaletb.ie/ fetcoursefinder and information on all FET areas, including apprenticeships, can be found in the FET Programmes Explained section - https://www.donegaletb.ie/ further-education-training/ fet-programmes-explained/. Follow the ETB’s social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for up to date information.