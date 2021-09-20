Irish supermarket chain recalls sausages over allergy fears
Tesco Ireland has issued a product recall of The Traditional Welsh Sausage Company sausages.
The recall was issued because the six pack of pork sausages may contain gluten and this is not declared on the packaging.
The batch affected is the Edwards of Conwy 6 Traditional Pork Sausages 400g with the following use-by dates:
11 September 2021
12 September 2021
21 September 2021
25 September 2021
Tesco Ireland has advised customers against consumption of the sausages if allergic or intolerant to gluten.
If you have bought an affected product, return to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required for same.
