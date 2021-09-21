You could trick or treat and help sick children this Halloween

Broadcaster, TV personality, and mum Lucy Kennedy has launched the annual 'Trick or Treat for Sick Children' fundraising campaign in aid of Children’s Health Foundation with the help of two mighty little monsters, Aoife and Ciara Jane O'Sullivan who have both spent time at CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street.

Children’s Health Foundation and MiWadi are calling on families, friends, and communities across Ireland to take part in some mighty monster fun by hosting spectacularly spooky Halloween activities at home, in school or creche, in the workplace, or even virtually while making a contribution to support the magic that happens in CHI hospitals every day. Funds raised will help to purchase vital, life-saving equipment for sick children all across Ireland.

As part of this year’s campaign, MiWadi has also partnered with renowned children’s book illustrator, Chris Judge, to create a selection of bespoke ‘Fruit Monster’ artworks that will be made available for charity auction across MiWadi Ireland’s Instagram page from October. There will be four original pieces of artwork up for grabs for the highest bidder with all proceeds going directly to the ‘Trick or Treat for Sick Children’ campaign.

On the launch of ‘Trick or Treat for Sick Children’, Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation said “We’re excited to announce that ‘Trick or Treat for Sick Children’, a favourite amongst our supporters, is back for another year. Funds raised through this fantastic campaign will make a huge impact, providing vital funds for essential equipment and services across all CHI hospitals and urgent care centres. We’re delighted to have the support of MiWadi who stay by our side for this important fundraiser each year. We’re so grateful to all our supporters who take part every year as well as those who are joining in for the first time. Your support helps give every sick child the very best chance.”

Caroline Hyde, MiWadi Marketing Manager with Britvic Ireland commented; “As a long-time supporter of the Trick or Treat campaign, MiWadi is proud to mark the 9th year of this partnership with an exciting campaign that demonstrates that scaring really is caring! Every year we look forward to working with Children’s Health Foundation on this worthy cause and it’s been an honour to see the difference the funds raised have made to children and families all across Ireland. After this past year especially, we are extremely proud to continue to support the spectacular work that happens in CHI hospitals every day.”

Speaking at the launch of the 2021 campaign, Lucy Kennedy, said: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to get behind this year’s Trick or Treat campaign for Sick Children and contribute to raising awareness and funds for the extraordinary work carried out in CHI Hospitals every single day. We’re big fans of Halloween in my house and I know my little monsters can’t wait to get dressed up and have some serious spooky fun while supporting this great cause!”

Throughout the campaign, MiWadi will be sharing their top tricks and tips on social media to help get the party ‘startled’ as well as their live auction in partnership with artist Chris Judge! Check it out at www.instagram.com/miwadi_ireland/

To register for a personalised ‘Trick or Treat for Sick Children’ Party Pack, register www.childrenshealth.ie/trickortreat or call 01 709 1700 which includes posters, stickers and much more.