ALERT: Scam call and text message warning issued about Dole or PUP payments

The Department of Social Protection has reiterated warnings about scam phone calls and texts.

A spokesperson said: "Customers and members of the public are reminded about scam phone calls and text messages they may receive from individuals claiming to be an official of the Department.

"These calls and texts display a range of numbers, including some which may appear to be from the Department’s phone numbers.

"The Department would like to remind all its customers that it will never seek personal information from customers via text message and will never ask a customer for their bank details over the phone.

"Any person who receives such a call or text is asked not to disclose any information and to report it to the Gardaí immediately."

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Protection said it issued weekly payments valued at €28.66 million to 110,700 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP). This represents a fall of 3,842 compared to last week.

The greatest reduction this week is in the Accommodation and Food Services sector.

The PUP figures published this week are in addition to the 179,761 people who were on the Live Register at the end of August.

All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments have been paid into recipients’ bank accounts or at their Post Office today.