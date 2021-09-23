Search

23/09/2021

Gardai to receive bravery medals 38 years after freeing IRA captive

Gardai to receive bravery medals 38 years after freeing IRA captive

Gardai to receive bravery medals 38 years after freeing IRA captive

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Retired and serving Gardai responsible for releasing an IRA captive in 1983 will receive Scott bravery medals this week. 

A ceremony at An Garda Síochána Memorial Garden in Dublin Castle will be hosted by the Garda Commissioner, with a total of fifteen prestigious medals to be awarded. 

The Gardai are receiving the honour after a 1983 incident in which a man, Don Tidey, was kidnapped by the IRA for ransom. He was held captive for twenty three days in Drumcroman Wood in Leitrim, before Gardai and Irish Army personnel found and freed him. 

Garda Gary Sheehan and Private Patrick Kelly were fatally shot during the incident. 

The Scott medal - awarded for exceptional bravery and heroism involving the risk of life during the line of duty - is the highest honour bestowed by the Garda Commissioner. 

One gold medal will be awarded posthumously to Garda Gary Sheehan at the ceremony on Friday, along with eight silver medals and six bronze medals. 

A further Scott medal will be awarded in respect of a connected event, which occurred shortly afterwards.  

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media