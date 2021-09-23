Gardai to receive bravery medals 38 years after freeing IRA captive

Retired and serving Gardai responsible for releasing an IRA captive in 1983 will receive Scott bravery medals this week.

A ceremony at An Garda Síochána Memorial Garden in Dublin Castle will be hosted by the Garda Commissioner, with a total of fifteen prestigious medals to be awarded.

The Gardai are receiving the honour after a 1983 incident in which a man, Don Tidey, was kidnapped by the IRA for ransom. He was held captive for twenty three days in Drumcroman Wood in Leitrim, before Gardai and Irish Army personnel found and freed him.

Garda Gary Sheehan and Private Patrick Kelly were fatally shot during the incident.

The Scott medal - awarded for exceptional bravery and heroism involving the risk of life during the line of duty - is the highest honour bestowed by the Garda Commissioner.

One gold medal will be awarded posthumously to Garda Gary Sheehan at the ceremony on Friday, along with eight silver medals and six bronze medals.

A further Scott medal will be awarded in respect of a connected event, which occurred shortly afterwards.