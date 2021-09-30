Search

30/09/2021

Manslaughter trial hears that the alleged victim was 'very abusive' towards the accused

Manslaughter trial hears that the alleged victim was 'very abusive' towards the accused

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A manslaughter trial has heard that the alleged victim was “very abusive” towards the accused man and seemed to always blame him for things.

Ronan Byrne (31) is alleged to have fractured James Marren's leg with a bat during an altercation. A jury has heard that days after the man's leg was put in a cast at a hospital, a blood clot developed in his leg which travelled to his heart and this clot proved fatal.

Byrne, of Lohunda Downs, Clonsilla, Blanchardstown, Dublin, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to the unlawful killing of Mr Marren (57) at that address on October 31, 2013.

He also denies production of a baseball bat during a dispute and assault of James Marren causing him harm at the same address five days earlier on October 26, 2013.

The court heard the defendant's mother, Mairead Byrne, and Mr Marren had been in a relationship for at least 13 years.

On the sixth day of the trial on Thursday, Philipp Rahn BL, prosecuting, formally closed the prosecution case before the jury.

In a statement which was read into evidence by Keith Spencer BL, defending, Philipp Marren said he was the son of the deceased man and had not seen his father in four years at the time of his death.

Mr Marren said when he turned 18, he made up his mind not to see his father anymore because he was fed up with him. He said his father was drinking heavily and was “very abusive” towards his partner and her sons.

He said when he was younger, he would spend weekends with his father, either at the house in Lohunda Downs or at a house in Sligo. He said he first met Mairead Byrne and her sons when he was around eight years old.

Mr Marren said his father was always drinking and would often hit Mairead and her sons. He said he would hit the accused man more so than the other lads and he seemed to always blame Mr Byrne for things.

He said he recalled one night he heard his father saying Mr Byrne had taken the inhalers of his brothers. He said his father barged into the bedroom, jumped onto Mr Byrne's bed, hit him and dragged him out of the room where he could hear his father continuing to hit the accused.

Mr Marren said his father would always apologise the next day and say he would not do it again, but he would always do it again. He said his father never hit him at all.

“He was always abusive towards them and that is why I did not see my Dad for the last four years,” Mr Marren concluded.

The trial continues before Judge Patricia Ryan and a jury.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media