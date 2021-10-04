REVEALED: All private rentals in six counties fail to meet standards

All private rental dwellings in six counties inspected by an oversight group failed to meet standards.

According to a report by the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC), 100% of the rentals dwellings inspected in Waterford, Carlow, Laois, Kilkenny, Galway City and Cavan in 2020 were non-compliant with Standards Regulations.

The best compliance by far was reported in Monaghan, despite 55% of rental properties breaching regulations.

The Housing (Standards for Rented Houses) Regulations demands landlords meet specific standards, including providing a structurally sound property free from damp, as well as safe electricity and gas supplies and ventilated rooms, among other stipulations.

The largest number of dwellings inspected was in South Dublin County with 2,987 while Carlow inspected the least number with just 113, followed closely by Cavan with 119.

The report notes the number of non-compliant dwellings then marked compliant after an inspection was 7400, a decrease from 9,326 in 2019.

Just 6.73% (or 22,517 properties) were inspected out of a total 334,588 registered tenancies in the Local Authority areas. This marks a decrease of 9.93% from 2019.