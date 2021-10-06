WARNING: Gardai search for escaped prisoner
An Gardai Síochána in Cavan are searching for an escaped prisoner.
They are assisting the Irish Prison Service in tracing the whereabouts of the prisoner, who has been unlawfully at large since Monday October 4th.
The search is ongoing and no further updates are available at this time.
