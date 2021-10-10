Fog warning in place

The warning is in place until 10am on Sunday
The status yellow warning from Met Éireann is for fog patches that will be dense in places giving poor visibility.
A county councillor wants funding to be redirected from assets seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau to crime prevention initiatives
