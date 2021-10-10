Warning issued for dense fog on Monday morning

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow fog warning for mist and fog forming overnight
Met Éireann is warning of dense fog across the country on Monday morning.
It has issued a status yellow fog warning for mist and fog forming overnight.
The fog will become dense, especially in some midland areas, leading to poor visibility.
The warning will be in place from 1am to 11am on Monday.
The Bundoran RNLI inshore lifeboat responded after a swimmer was caught in a rip current off the town’s main beach on Sunday
Bylaws restricting the use of personal watercraft including jetskis at some beaches around the county have been in place since 2009
Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid has said a rise in cases over the past four days has been matched with an increase in hospitalisations
