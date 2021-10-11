Search

11/10/2021

Cancer tests to speed up thanks to Irish survivors' fundraising for new machine

Cancer tests to speed up thanks to Irish survivors' fundraising for new machine

Cancer tests to speed up thanks to Irish survivors' fundraising for new machine

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

A next generation cancer testing machine at an Irish hospital will cut waiting time for results by eight weeks. 

The Ion Torrent Genexus sequencer at Cork University Hospital (CUH) identifies the DNA profiles of cancers which are then used to create the best treatment type to fight the disease. 

The €550,000 machine, which generates cancer profiles in 24 hours, is the first of its kind in Ireland and was part-funded by two friends who both survived breast cancer. 

Miriam Healy and Sylvia McHenry organised Cork Pink Week in 2019 after meeting with CUH Charity and consultants to determine what the hospital needed that could benefit patients. 

Fifty thousand euro was raised at the event, with the remaining funds raised following an 18-month Pull Together campaign. 

According to Miriam, the duo wanted to raise awareness that breast cancer hits all ages and affects people younger than the breast check age of fifty. 

She said, "The Ion Torrent Sequencer is a tangible benefit to people in the region. It also allows people who have recovered to be tested to investigate the likelihood of their cancer recurring.”

The next generation technology uses sequencing to speed up cancer testing, allowing patients to start treatments and clinical trials earlier.

Profiling of this kind had to be done in the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic, and turnaround for results often took eight weeks. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media