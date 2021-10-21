Gardai seek public assistance to find 14 year old boy missing almost a week
Gardai are seeking public assistance to find a 14 year old boy who has been missing for almost a week.
Kyle Gillen went missing from his home in Togher, Co Cork on Saturday October 16th and was last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket, black tracksuit trousers and a black baseball cap.
He is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a broad build. He has black curly hair and brown eyes.
According to details from Gardai, the boy is known to frequent the Cork City area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
