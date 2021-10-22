ALERT: Gluten-free product recalled from Irish sports shop
A gluten-free product has been recalled from Decathlon sports shop due to the presence of a banned pesticide.
A batch of Decathlon Forclaz Rice and Chicken Curry with the use-by date of 15/06/2024 is being recalled due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide.
It's recommended that exposure to the substance needs to be minimised, however consumption doesn't pose an acute risk to health.
There may be health issues if consumption is continued over a long period of time.
A point of sale recall notice will be displayed in the Decathlon store supplied with the implicated batch.
Members of the Inishowen Carnival Group at the Launch of The Ancients - Halloween Event Swan Park Buncrana
The funding focuses on supporting adventure activities such as hiking, cycling kayaking, mountaineering, birdwatching and outdoor swimming
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.