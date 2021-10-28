'You are all wonderful' - Irish TV presenter praises midwives as she welcomes new baby
Irish TV presenter, Kathryn Thomas, has welcomed a new baby.
The host of Operation Transformation took to Instagram to introduce fans to her second child, a girl she has reportedly named Grace Anne McLoughlin.
View this post on Instagram
In a post on social media, the TV star confirmed her new daughter was born safely on Tuesday October 26th weighing 8lbs 3oz.
She wrote, "A huge thank you to my amazing [doctor] Hugh O Connor and everyone at The Coombe Hospital. Blown away once again by the nurses and midwives. Nothing but incredible care, reassurance and even a bit of craic to keep you sane in those anxious moments (Kelly take a bow). You are all wonderful."
She also gave thanks to "the entire team" at Merrion Fertility Clinic, and said, "[They] were with us from the beginning helping to make our dreams of family a reality."
