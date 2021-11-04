'Nobody is judging anybody' - HSE CEO tells unvaccinated it isn't too late to get jab

The CEO of the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said it isn't too late for people to get the covid-19 vaccine, stating in a press conference that "nobody is judging anybody".

Paul Reid made the comments at lunchtime today and revealed approximately 1800 people per day are coming forward to register for vaccination.

HSE @paulreiddublin says to people who remain unvaccinated that it's never too late to come forward to receive a vaccine. | Read more: https://t.co/5Dg9JWcczz pic.twitter.com/HgsNSQ6qqG — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 4, 2021

He stated that unvaccinated people should "take encouragement from that".

He continued and said, "It's never too late, nobody is judging anybody in terms of when or how they come through for vaccination. We're there to support people and make them feel comfortable coming forward."

His comments come as cases of the virus soar, with 3174 new cases announced yesterday November 3.

This is despite ninety percent of the country being fully vaccinated with over seven million doses administered to date.