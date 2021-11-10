Irish actor and comedian features in the latest season of The Simpsons

Chris O'Dowd features in the latest episode of The Simpsons
Irish actor Chris O’Dowd appeared in a new episode of The Simpsons at the weekend.
A native of Boyle, Co Roscommon, the established actor voices the henchman Seamus in the season 33 two-part episode “A Serious Flanders”, a spoof of the Fargo TV series, which sees a ruthless debt collector come to Springfield.
The episode, which aired last Sunday night, November 7, received a 5 Stars from the Den of Geek website.
I’m in The Simpsons Tonight https://t.co/97sz3GfMDB— chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) November 7, 2021
