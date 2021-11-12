14 year old youngest person to die in Ireland from Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has reported this morning that a 14 year old has died after testing positive for Covid-19 making them the youngest person in Ireland to die with the virus.

The case was recorded in the HSPC's death report for the week to November 9, along with 25 others.

Before this, the youngest person to die in Ireland from the virus was 17 and the oldest was 105.

Following the report of 3680 cases of Covid confirmed on Thursday 11, NPHET are urging people to work from home where possible, however, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said the Government had no active plan to implement these recommendations.

"I haven't received any advice to that end. It's not something that Government is actively considering at the moment," he said on Thursday 11.

Government is set to discuss the recommendation next Tuesday.