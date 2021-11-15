Search

15/11/2021

Sinn Féin continues to surge in the political polls

Sinn Fein continues to surge in the political polls as latest figures place them 16 points ahead

Sinn Fein continues to surge in the political polls (Image: Getty Images)

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

According to a poll conducted by the Sunday Times, Sinn Féin has seen a continued surge in support from Irish voters.

Sinn Féin Leader, Mary Lou McDonald's public satisfaction rating reached 50%, which was 9 points ahead of the current Taoiseach Michael Martin. 

Sinn Féin, as a whole, saw an increase in popularity as their poll figures reached 37%. 

This figure places them 16 points ahead of Fine Gael, and 17 points ahead of Fianna Fail.

Fine Gael saw 21% support, and Fianna Fáil came in at 20%, according to the latest poll figures. 

The Green Party is on 5%, Labour and Social Democrats came in at 3%, and People before Profit and Aontu polled at 1%.

The Independents tallied at 8% support.

The survey was conducted among 912 Irish voters between October 28 and November 9. 

Previous polls have shown a steady increase in support for Sinn Féin, after the party saw a record-breaking election in February 2020 by securing 37 seats in the Dail. 

At Sinn Féin's annual Ard Fheis, Mary Lou McDonald said Sinn Féin wants to 'lead a government that puts workers and families first'.

