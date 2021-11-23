WATCH: Irish pub's hilarious Christmas advert re-imagines Nativity with Covid certs
A pub in Offaly has released its sixth annual Christmas advert and it is hilarious once again.
This year, JJ Houghs Singing Pub in Banagher, has reimagined the birth of Christ with Covid-19 restrictions in place, barring Joseph from the birth and the three wise men from delivering their gifts.
The ad is entitled 'Reeling In the Years 0 A.D'.
"In this, we take a light-hearted look back into the past, to the time of the Nativity and how life may have looked if some of the current restrictions were introduced back then," JJ Houghs explained.
"Thanks to Harry Prendergast for the wonderful soundtrack, Alan Rogers for shooting and editing and the cast of Jared Madden, Saoirse Flynn, Nicola Bashford and Ger Hough. Happy Christmas from all at J.J Houghs Singing Pub."
