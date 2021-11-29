'It is never too late' - New sports plan aims to get 60% of Ireland moving by 2023

A new Sports Action Plan published today aims to get 60% of Ireland moving by 2023.

Released this morning by Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, the plan outlines 40 initiatives to ensure sports sectors across the country continue to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

The plan includes the development of a national database of all sport facilities across Ireland, and the publication of a Major Events Strategy to bring international tournaments such as 2030 FIFA to Ireland.

According to Minister Chambers, the plan underlines a government commitment to tackle participation concerns, particularly in regards to gender, the disadvantaged and people with disabilities.

He said, "I want to ensure we have a Sport for All approach. Through effective promotion and extra resources from dedicated funds, we can deliver the health and wellbeing benefits of sport and physical activity to more people of every age group, young and old alike. It is never too late for somebody to take up a sport or physical activity that suits their particular needs.

"It’s a particular priority for me to enable women to take more leadership positions in sport and our target of having 40% representation on the boards of National Governing Bodies by the end of 2023 reflects this prioritisation."

Minister Chambers called sport and physical activity a lifelong pursuit and said that building physical literacy at a young age is "vitally important".

He said, "We know that too many young people are dropping out of sport during their adolescence, particularly young girls, and we need to stop and reverse that worrying trend."