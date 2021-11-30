Gardai seek public assistance to trace whereabouts of missing 17 year old
Gardai are seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17 year old who has been missing from Newbridge, County Kildare since early Monday morning (November 29th).
He was last seen at approximately 6.10am.
Shane O'Connor is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a medium build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a yellow jacket, black trousers and blue runners.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
