Covid-19 patients in hospital remain at same level

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has remained stable, with no change from yesterday's figure.
As of this morning, there were 579 Covid patients in Irish hospitals - no change from yesterday morning.
This figure represents a 9.2% decrease on last Tuesday. It is also 5% lower than two weeks ago.
Latest figures show that there are currently 115 patients in ICU.
In the past 24 hours, there were six admissions to ICU.
There were also five discharges in that time.
Donegal County Council has proposed a capital expenditure of €192m for next year, up more than €54m on 202
