ALERT: Popular supermarket recalls food product due to presence of salmonella
A popular supermarket has recalled one of its products due to the presence of salmonella.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) published the recall notice yesterday, advising consumers not to eat the implicated batch.
Point-of-sale notices will be displayed at all Lidl stores supplied with batches of Deluxe Stuffed Dates 240g imprinted with the code 21301/196 and best before date of 21/01/2022.
According to the FSAI, people infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection but this can range between 6 and 72 hours.
The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission, with other symptoms including fever, headache and abdominal cramps.
The illness usually lasts approximately 4 to 7 days.
The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.
Donegal TD Joe McHugh has given the new mica redress scheme a cautious welcome but says he cannot support it
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.