Search

04 Dec 2021

Man could face criminal charges after presenting fake arm for Covid jab

Man could face criminal charges after presenting fake arm for Covid jab

Man could face criminal charges after presenting fake arm for Covid jab

Reporter:

Reporter

A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm.

Filippa Bua, a nurse in the northern city of Biella, said she could tell right away that something was wrong when a man presented the fake limb for a jab.

“When I uncovered the arm, I felt skin that was cold and gummy, and the colour was too light,” she told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

She said she initially thought the 57-year-old man was an amputee and had mistakenly offered the wrong arm. She lifted his shirt and saw a silicone limb.

“I understood immediately that the man was trying to avoid the vaccination by using a silicone prosthetic, into which he hoped that I would inject the drug, unaware,” Ms Bua said.

She said the man acknowledged he did not want a vaccine but wished to obtain a “super” health pass, which from Monday will be required to enter restaurants, cinemas, theatres and other venues in Italy.

He had already been suspended from work because of his refusal to get vaccinated, which Italy requires for medical personnel.

The nurse said the man was courteous and left the vaccination centre after the failed attempt.

“We stopped and reflected, and we understood that this wasn’t just a surreal situation, but a real attempt at fraud,” Ms Bua said.

She and others at the vaccination site turned paperwork over to superiors so they could report the case, which has been given to prosecutors.

Italy’s vaccination rate is relatively high at 85% of the currently eligible population, aged 12 and over, but people in the 30-59 age range have proven the most resistant to vaccination, with nearly 3.5 million still not having had their first dose.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media