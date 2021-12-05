New travel restrictions for people entering Ireland come into effect today

Fears over the Omicron Covid-19 variant and increasing cases have prompted the Irish government to introduce new travel restrictions for those entering the country.

The new rules come into effect from Sunday, December 5, having been delayed last Friday.

Fully vaccinated travellers over the age of 12 entering Ireland must provide either a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours of arrival or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. The same rules apply to people who have previously recovered from Covid-19.

For unvaccinated or those not fully vaccinated, the stipulation is that the test taken 72 hours before arrival must be a PCR test and not an antigen test. The tests for all travellers must be certified or professionally carried out. Self-tests will not be deemed valid.

Travellers arriving from southern African countries must also quarantine on arrival. This rule does not apply to travellers from other countries.

These rules only apply to those entering Ireland. Passengers travelling out of Ireland are urged to check the travel rules and restrictions of their destination country before departure.