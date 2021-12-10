Search

10 Dec 2021

Sinn Féin popularity continues to rise as new poll reveals record-breaking support

Sinn Féin popularity continues to rise as new poll reveals record-breaking support

Sinn Féin popularity continues to rise as new poll reveals record-breaking support

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

A new poll has revealed record-breaking support for Sinn Féin as the opposition party's popularity continues to rise with the public. 

Data from the Ipsos/Irish Times poll shows Sinn Féin is the most preferred party in the country after rising three points and sitting at 35%. 

Their rivals and the current sitting government - Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil - each sit on 20%, followed closely by Independents/Others at 15%. 

Green Party and Labour support remains very low at 5% and 4% respectively. 

Fine Gael and the Green Party both saw a 2% decrease in popularity, while Fianna Fáil support did not change. 

According to poll data on voting intentions, 47% of 25-34 year olds would give Sinn Féin a first preference vote, with the demographic more likely to vote for Independents/Others than either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil. 

Of note, the party is equally popular in urban and rural areas, with women found to be slightly more likely to vote for them than men. 

The preference for Sinn Féin is seen across all demographics, including 50-64 year olds, 30% of whom marked the party as their first preference. 

Twenty nine percent of the 65+ age groups were also in favour of Sinn Féin, however 37% showed their support for Fianna Fáil. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media