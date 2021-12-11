New research suggests cough recordings could detect Covid-19

A new study to see whether algorithms can use voice data, including cough recordings, is currently being researched.

Researchers suggest that if voice sounds can be used to identify if someone is more likely to need a test, more cases could be found.

In turn, this could help to slow the spread of the virus.

Anyone over the age of 18 who has had a Covid-19 test (lateral flow or PCR) within the past 72 hours can take part.

They need to have their own laptop, desktop computer, smartphone or tablet to visit speakuptobeatcovid.uk.

After filling out a form, volunteers are asked to record a short series of sounds using the microphone on their phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

This includes a forced cough, breathing sounds and a defined sentence.

A spokesman for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said:

“The UK is at the forefront of innovative research into Covid-19 to expand our understanding of this disease, and we are hugely grateful to the thousands of volunteers who participate in these trials and studies.

“The UK Health Security Agency is working with the Alan Turing Institute and the Royal Statistical Society on a small-scale trial to assess the feasibility of using vocal algorithms to detect Covid-19.”

Any outcomes of the trial will be published in due course.