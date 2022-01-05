'Great work' - Taoiseach praises vaccinators as Ireland leads EU in booster jabs

The Taoiseach is praising vaccinators across Ireland as the country leads the European Union (EU) in Covid booster jabs.

Micheál Martin tweeted yesterday evening and said, "Great work by all the GPs, pharmacists and staff and volunteers at our vaccine centres."

His comments come after the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) released data on the growing uptake of an additional vaccine dose among EU adults eighteen years of age and over.

The information - which was released yesterday January 4 - reveals Ireland is leading among the 27 EU member states at 57% boosted, followed closely by Denmark and Austria at 53.1% and 53% respectively.

Ireland now leads the EU on booster uptake among adults, at 57%, according to the ECDC.



Great work by all the GPs, pharmacists and staff and volunteers at our vaccine centres... pic.twitter.com/3clxhngiH0 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 4, 2022

Yesterday, Taoiseach Martin said, "Crucially, 85% of over 60s, and almost 94% of over 70s and 80s now have a booster dose. This is important because boosters are proving effective in reducing serious illness and hospitalisation against Covid and the Omicron variant."

According to the ECDC, Bulgaria has the lowest booster uptake of all EU countries at just 4.8%, with Romania and Croatia at 7.3% and 12.3%.

Over 2million boosters have been administered across Ireland so far, and the Taoiseach is hopeful this momentum will be maintained.